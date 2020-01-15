Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,100 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $3,901,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in HP by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in HP by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 104,090 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in HP by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,744 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.44. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

