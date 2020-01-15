Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 458 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $299.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $307.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.32 and its 200 day moving average is $289.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,462 shares in the company, valued at $12,239,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,471 shares of company stock worth $9,739,998 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

