Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Raised to $87.00 at UBS Group

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

NYSE HXL opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.04. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 71.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 79.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

