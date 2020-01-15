HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Short Interest Up 6.4% in December

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,920,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 19,670,000 shares. Approximately 19.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,394,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 66,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 97,999 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 1,177,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.78 million, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. HighPoint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.52 million. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

