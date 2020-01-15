Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Receives $49.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.33.

HI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 626,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,340. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.88 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $66,267.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $110,145.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,874.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,608,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,665,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hillenbrand by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hillenbrand by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 853,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hillenbrand by 979.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,998,000 after purchasing an additional 710,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

