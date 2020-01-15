HL Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCCH) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45, 4,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 22,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32.

Get HL Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HL Acquisition by 73.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 242,989 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HL Acquisition by 6,270.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 50,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HL Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $510,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HL Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.