Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Up 17.1% in December

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 378,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

HEP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. 181,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,249. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEP has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $23.00 target price on Holly Energy Partners and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.98.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.