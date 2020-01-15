Holo (HOT) Trading 5% Higher This Week

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. Holo has a total market capitalization of $116.23 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, ABCC, Hotbit and OOOBTC. In the last week, Holo has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.30 or 0.03644554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00197246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Holo

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,920,150,364 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, Fatbtc, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, OOOBTC, IDEX, WazirX, ABCC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

