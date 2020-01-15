Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases 38,643 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,643 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 122.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 554.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $380,000.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.4814 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

