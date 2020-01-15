Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 578 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 250,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 169,023 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 78,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4665 per share. This is an increase from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.