HorusPay Price Down 29.8% Over Last Week (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, HorusPay has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One HorusPay token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. HorusPay has a total market cap of $454,851.00 and approximately $1,069.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.85 or 0.03413075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00199635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00129482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

