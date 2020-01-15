HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSBA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HSBC from GBX 905 ($11.90) to GBX 865 ($11.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.37) target price (down previously from GBX 600 ($7.89)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 613.21 ($8.07).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 586.90 ($7.72) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 583.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 610.37. The company has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.11. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

