HT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,516 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

HT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.57. The company had a trading volume of 95,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,507. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.