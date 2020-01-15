Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 972,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,757. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $40.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

In related news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 30,726 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,449,000 after buying an additional 303,453 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 26,060 shares during the period.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

