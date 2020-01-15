Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HUN. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

HUN stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.31.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,588,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after acquiring an additional 471,114 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Huntsman by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 44,362 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 481,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 307,282 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,928,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

