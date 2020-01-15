Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HUN. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.
HUN stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,588,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after acquiring an additional 471,114 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Huntsman by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 44,362 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 481,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 307,282 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,928,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
