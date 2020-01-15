Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Husky Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Husky Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Husky Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. CSFB reduced their price target on Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.33.

HSE stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,011. Husky Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.48 and a 52 week high of C$18.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a PE ratio of 8.40.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.30 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Husky Energy will post 0.8000001 EPS for the current year.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

