Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$9.50.

HSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Husky Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Husky Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.33.

Shares of Husky Energy stock opened at C$9.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.95. Husky Energy has a one year low of C$8.48 and a one year high of C$18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Husky Energy will post 0.8000001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

