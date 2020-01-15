HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.39, approximately 242,621 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 172,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

HYRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on HyreCar from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Maxim Group reduced their target price on HyreCar from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HyreCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 101.83% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HyreCar by 2,674.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HyreCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

