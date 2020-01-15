HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Shares of HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.39, approximately 242,621 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 172,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

HYRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on HyreCar from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Maxim Group reduced their target price on HyreCar from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HyreCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 101.83% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HyreCar by 2,674.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HyreCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit