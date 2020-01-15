IBM (NYSE:IBM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IBM (NYSE:IBM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 15,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

IBM traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,045,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.26. IBM has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $152.95.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. IBM’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in IBM by 931.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 113,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after buying an additional 102,935 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in IBM by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its stake in IBM by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IBM by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in IBM by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

