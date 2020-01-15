Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson upgraded Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ichor to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 78,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.79. Ichor has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

