Ichor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,578 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,853% compared to the typical daily volume of 132 call options.

Shares of ICHR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.86. 366,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,071. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $691.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ichor has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ichor by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

