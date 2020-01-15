IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,180,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,749,000 after acquiring an additional 787,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 27,381.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,476,000 after purchasing an additional 566,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,472,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,398,000 after purchasing an additional 323,919 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 72.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 698,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 294,186 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 146,316 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.18. 6,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,767. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.05, for a total value of $9,145,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 947,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,665,883.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

