IG Gold (IGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. IG Gold has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $3,604.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One IG Gold token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, TRX Market, LATOKEN and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037339 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, ABCC, LATOKEN and TRX Market. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

