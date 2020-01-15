IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.82-2.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52-4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.IHS Markit also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.82-2.88 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on IHS Markit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.93.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.36. 149,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,689. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $79.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $68.87.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.