IMS Capital Management Acquires 275 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,403 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Starbucks by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after buying an additional 2,706,533 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,634,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $388,522,000 after purchasing an additional 68,949 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $322,436,000 after purchasing an additional 194,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,145,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $62.93 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

