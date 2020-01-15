IMS Capital Management Has $487,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

IMS Capital Management decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,378,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,788,000 after buying an additional 832,194 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,560,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,062,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,895,339,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,585.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,077,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,738. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

