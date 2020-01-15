IMS Capital Management Has $592,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IMS Capital Management lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,131,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,884,431,000 after acquiring an additional 599,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,845 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,791,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $129.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,377,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,219. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $132.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

