IMS Capital Management Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 103.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 93,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,397,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.80. 2,660,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,519. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.16 and a fifty-two week high of $162.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.17. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.