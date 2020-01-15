IMS Capital Management Invests $402,000 in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.50. 14,593,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,338,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.28.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

