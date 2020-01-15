IMS Capital Management Purchases New Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 1,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price target (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.40.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,134.29. 186,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,189.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,139.46. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $803.28 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.17 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

