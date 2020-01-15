IMS Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 0.8% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,421,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.75. 3,945,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average is $103.80. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

