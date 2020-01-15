IMS Capital Management Sells 1,038 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

IMS Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FII. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 34.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 13.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $1,871,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,559,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,634,444.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $56,261.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,854 shares of company stock worth $2,820,225. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

NYSE:FII traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.33. 593,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,331. Federated Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Federated Investors’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

