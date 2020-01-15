Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30,000.00

Analysts predict that Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) will post $30,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10,000.00 to $80,000.00. IMV posted sales of $100,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year sales of $250,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $380,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.39 million, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $3.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IMV.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMV shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IMV by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IMV by 260.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of IMV by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IMV by 9.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSE IMV traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. 111,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,466. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

