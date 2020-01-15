Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.54.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.67. 52,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average is $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Incyte has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,327,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,318.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 76.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 3,415.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,784 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Incyte by 217.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 327,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,720,000 after acquiring an additional 306,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $19,070,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

