Independent Investors Inc. Has $4.06 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Independent Investors Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.3% of Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.00. 660,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,600. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

