Independent Investors Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Independent Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,402,449,000 after acquiring an additional 302,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after buying an additional 1,285,824 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,779,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,433.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,354.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,246.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,442.63. The stock has a market cap of $990.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

