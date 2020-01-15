Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Infosys in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Infosys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INFY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.02.

INFY opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Infosys has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 414.8% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 17,733,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289,108 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at $72,765,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Infosys by 306.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,420,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596,131 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 22.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,398,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 662.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,273 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

