InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Trading Up 0.9%

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)’s share price was up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.65, approximately 34,018 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 699,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InfraCap MLP ETF stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,977,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,374 shares during the quarter. InfraCap MLP ETF comprises 3.5% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.15% of InfraCap MLP ETF worth $22,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

InfraCap MLP ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AMZA)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

