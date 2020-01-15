InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Trading Up 0.9%

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)’s share price was up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.65, approximately 34,018 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 699,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.51%.
InfraCap MLP ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AMZA)
Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.
