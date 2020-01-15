Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$17.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$18.50 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.04. 199,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,763. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.61 and a 52-week high of C$18.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.83.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$142.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

