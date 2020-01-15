Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$17.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on INE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$18.50 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.50.
Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.04. 199,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,763. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.61 and a 52-week high of C$18.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.83.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.
