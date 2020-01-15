Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals.

Get Innovate Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.25% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INNT stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -2.58.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.