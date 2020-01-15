InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target Lowered to C$1.40 at Canaccord Genuity

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of IPO stock opened at C$0.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.63. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

