Insider Buying: BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Major Shareholder Purchases 144,689 Shares of Stock

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc acquired 144,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $415,257.43. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Esw Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 2nd, Esw Capital, Llc acquired 4,904 shares of BroadVision stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $12,260.00.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Esw Capital, Llc bought 7,350 shares of BroadVision stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $18,375.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 20th, Esw Capital, Llc bought 7,371 shares of BroadVision stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $18,427.50.
  • On Tuesday, November 12th, Esw Capital, Llc bought 3,751 shares of BroadVision stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $9,227.46.

Shares of BVSN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. BroadVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. BroadVision had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of BroadVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

BroadVision Company Profile

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

