Insider Selling: Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) CEO Sells 736 Shares of Stock

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,669.61. The stock had a trading volume of 25,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,514. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,534.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1,348.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $828.75 and a 52 week high of $1,713.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 31.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,339.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth $230,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 140.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the third quarter worth $251,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

