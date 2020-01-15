Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) COO Sells 3,790 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) COO Pavan Bagai sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $269,165.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,185.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pavan Bagai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ExlService alerts:

On Tuesday, October 29th, Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $708,907.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.93. 194,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average is $67.78. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. ValuEngine cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 100.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.