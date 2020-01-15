Insider Selling: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brandon John Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,989. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 987,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,486,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,880,000 after buying an additional 766,387 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

