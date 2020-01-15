Insolar Price Reaches $0.17 (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Insolar has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Insolar has a market cap of $5.65 million and $9.64 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002011 BTC on major exchanges including OKex, Liqui, Kucoin and Radar Relay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar’s genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Mercatox, Okcoin Korea, Coinrail, Liqui, Binance, Kucoin, Cobinhood, OKex and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

