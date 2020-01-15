Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $188.96

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $188.96 and last traded at $187.24, with a volume of 472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.26.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cfra started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Svb Leerink upped their price target on Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.82.
The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,720.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.48 and a 200-day moving average of $154.71.
In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,632,075.25. Insiders sold a total of 30,598 shares of company stock worth $5,346,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Integre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.
Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.
