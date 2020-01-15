Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $188.96

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $188.96 and last traded at $187.24, with a volume of 472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cfra started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Svb Leerink upped their price target on Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,720.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.48 and a 200-day moving average of $154.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $2,632,075.25. Insiders sold a total of 30,598 shares of company stock worth $5,346,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Integre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

