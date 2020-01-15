INT Chain Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Ethfinex, OKEx Korea and Allcoin. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $881,869.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.91 or 0.05992877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026637 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035823 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00119564 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001518 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Allcoin, CoinEgg and OKEx Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.