Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Update

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 805,700 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Shares of ITGR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.91. 10,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31. Integer has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Integer had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Integer will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $571,480.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,982.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,619,000 after buying an additional 133,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,329,000 after buying an additional 114,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Integer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,648,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Integer by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 943,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,219,000 after buying an additional 172,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Integer by 12,967.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 700,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,790,000 after buying an additional 695,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

