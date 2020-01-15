Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Update

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 805,700 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.
Shares of ITGR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.91. 10,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31. Integer has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $571,480.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,982.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,619,000 after buying an additional 133,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,329,000 after buying an additional 114,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Integer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,648,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Integer by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 943,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,219,000 after buying an additional 172,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Integer by 12,967.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 700,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,790,000 after buying an additional 695,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.
