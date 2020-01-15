Intercorp Financial’s (NYSE:IFS) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 15th

Intercorp Financial’s (NYSE:IFS) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 15th. Intercorp Financial had issued 9,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 19th. The total size of the offering was $414,000,000 based on an initial share price of $46.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
Intercorp Financial stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41. Intercorp Financial has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $47.46.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,587,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,842,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,248,000.
Intercorp Financial Company Profile
Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.
