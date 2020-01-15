Intercorp Financial’s (NYSE:IFS) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 15th

Intercorp Financial’s (NYSE:IFS) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 15th. Intercorp Financial had issued 9,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 19th. The total size of the offering was $414,000,000 based on an initial share price of $46.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Intercorp Financial stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41. Intercorp Financial has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,587,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,842,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,248,000.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

